Biodun Da-Silva: How to Find Peace in a Chaotic World

“Do not let the behavior of others destroy your inner peace” – Dalai Lama.

From our immediate family to extended family members, business associates, and random people we encounter, everyone seems to have something to say about your life or unsolicited advice to give. Everyone wants to contribute to the existing pressure we feel every day when all we just want to do is survive enough to make it through to the next day.

2020 has been a traumatic year for many of us; people have lost loved ones and suffered losses in business. Today, it is not uncommon to see people with so many health problems. Many are depressed, others are suicidal. Yet, we have to learn to live without worry. When we worry about things we have no control over, we become vulnerable and susceptible to physical and mental ailments.

Let me be honest, living without worry is difficult. Our mind is our greatest asset, yet more often than not, our minds play tricks on us. With so much noise in the world at this point in time, the greatest service we can do for ourselves is to shield our minds from contaminants. One thing you have to realise is that the problems of the world are enormous and they’ll never disappear because you are uncomfortable with them. In most cases, how you react to situations is what matters the most.

How do we live without worry? How do we find peace of mind in a world that is so chaotic? How do we make strategic choices that’ll ensure our peace of mind is maintained, especially when we find ourselves in situations beyond our control? Are you important enough to yourself to choose you and prioritize your mental health when the need arises?

The easiest way to find peace is to draw a fine line between what is acceptable for your mental health and what is not. You must know your limitations and control how you expose yourself to triggers. A friend who constantly reminds you of your inadequacies or a situation that takes you straight back to that dark place you no longer want to go could be your triggers. Once you identify your triggers, you must avoid them at all costs. If you are strong enough, or mentally ready, you can confront them. For instance, you can confront your friend and tell her never to talk about your inadequacies anymore, or you can confront that situation that has been troubling you for so long. The bottom line is to not be weighed down by the troubles of this world and ensure you have peace within you.

The joy that comes with having an excellent state of mind can never be overstated. You become secure in the knowledge that you can handle anything targeted at infiltrating your peace. You become more positive and confident in your abilities, that positivity will spread to others and the world will become a better place for you and everyone else.

If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for everything and your life will spiral downwards. Start making a change today, stay positive, and worry less. You’ve got this.

***

Photo by Dellon Thomas from Pexels