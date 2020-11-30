Chidera Muoka is Sharing Her #EndSARS Experiences at the Lekki Toll Gate

Storyteller Chidera Muoka documented her #EndSARS experiences at the Lekki Toll Gate and now, she’s sharing the details in this new vlog. She wrote,

I attended the ENDSARS protests at the Lekki Toll Gate, and given what happened on the 20th of October 2020, I have felt like a fraud for having this video. In a way, I want this video to show why we protested, why we are agitated, and why the Nigerian government and people need to change.