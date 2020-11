Here’s Niniola performing a mash-up of “Addicted“/”Look Like Me” and “Maradona“/”Innocent (Fagbo)” at the YouTube Africa Creator Week Celebration.

Let the Afro-House queen entertain you with some of the songs from her latest album “Colours And Sounds“.

Credits:

Band: Alternate Sounds

Talking Drummer: TonySticks

Back-Up Vocalist: Seun

Sit back and enjoy!