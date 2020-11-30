Sauti Sol gave a Soulful Performance at the YouTube Africa Creator Week Celebration | Watch on BN

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

43 seconds ago

 on

The YouTube Africa Creator Week Celebration was a live-stream celebration of African creators and creativity. It featured creators across Africa sharing their stories, with music performances by Fireboy DML, Niniola, Reekado Banks, Sauti Sol, and Sho Madjozi.

If you missed Sauti Sol’s performance of “Midnight Train” and “Suzanna“, you should catch up below:

Watch “Midnight Train” performance:

Watch “Suzanna” performance

