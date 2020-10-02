Connect with us

Music

Niniola's Album “Colours And Sounds” is Finally Out + Music Video for "Look Like Me"

BN TV Music

New Video: Tekno - PuTTin

Music

New Video: Burna Boy feat. Stormzy - Real Life

BN TV Music

New Video: Simi - No Longer Beneficial

Music

New Music + Video: Olamide - Green Light

BN TV Music

Rema's Live Performance for FIFA 21 World Premiere will surely have you Dancing

Music

New EP: Simi - Restless II

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML's Live Performance of "Party Scatter" at FIFA 21 World Premiere is Just As Awesome As Expected!

Music

New Video: Sound Sultan feat. Duktor Sett - Faya Faya

Music

New Music + Video: O.L.A - Vibez

Music

Niniola’s Album “Colours And Sounds” is Finally Out + Music Video for “Look Like Me”

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Niniola‘s album “Colours And Sounds“ is finally here.

The 13-track album features Afrobeat stars Nonso Amadi, Kenyan Afro-Pop band Sauti Sol, South African singer-songwriter Busiswa, American record producer and rapper Timbaland, British DJ and singer Afro BFemi Kuti, and Sarz.

The album houses the singer’s recent hit songs “Fantasy”, “Bana“, “Omo Rapala“, “Boda Sodiq“, “Designer” and “Addicted“, and it will be released on October 2, 2020.

Producers include Timbaland, Sarz, Kel-P, Nonso Amadi, Jamaica’s Teflon Zincfence, and South Africa’s Shuffle Muzik.

Listen to the full album:

Watch the music video for “Look Like Me” below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eniola Olaosebikan: Finding Peace in Your Own Journey

Adaobi Ike-Okonkwo: A Letter to My Giant

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Ozo will Succeed in Business where he Failed in Romance

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: This is Why Laycon Won Big Brother
Advertisement
css.php