Niniola’s Album “Colours And Sounds” is Finally Out + Music Video for “Look Like Me”

Niniola‘s album “Colours And Sounds“ is finally here.

The 13-track album features Afrobeat stars Nonso Amadi, Kenyan Afro-Pop band Sauti Sol, South African singer-songwriter Busiswa, American record producer and rapper Timbaland, British DJ and singer Afro B, Femi Kuti, and Sarz.

The album houses the singer’s recent hit songs “Fantasy”, “Bana“, “Omo Rapala“, “Boda Sodiq“, “Designer” and “Addicted“, and it will be released on October 2, 2020.

Producers include Timbaland, Sarz, Kel-P, Nonso Amadi, Jamaica’s Teflon Zincfence, and South Africa’s Shuffle Muzik.

Listen to the full album:

Watch the music video for “Look Like Me” below: