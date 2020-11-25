Football Fans pay Tribute to Argentine Legend Diego Maradona following His Sad Passing

The football world was shocked when news broke that 60-year-old Argentine football legend Diego Maradona passed away after suffering a heart attack.

The football legend is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time. He was the inspiration for Argentina’s World Cup success in Mexico in 1986, winning the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player. Napoli also saw the best years of his playing career.

According to Guardian, Maradona died shortly before midday at a rented home in the San Andrés gated community in the suburb of Benavidez, north of Buenos Aires. Reports say he died from a heart attack while recovering at his home from a brain operation on 3 November. “Although the operation had been successful, Maradona was reported to be suffering from abstinence from his alcohol habit”.

The Argentine FA confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter which read: “The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts.”