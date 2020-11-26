Connect with us

News Nollywood

Meet the Newest Juror for 2021 Paris International Film Festival - Dakore Egbuson-Akande

News

Football Fans pay Tribute to Argentine Legend Diego Maradona following His Sad Passing

Inspired News

Aisha Yesufu, Angelique Kidjo, Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim named in BBC's "100 Women" 2020 List

News

What Donald Trump's Newly Announced "Visa Bond Pilot Program" means for African Tourists

BN TV News

#EndSARS: UK Parliament Looking to Impose Sanctions on the Nigerian Government | Watch

News

#TSMWSeries Costume Designer Talks Styling the TV Show, Nigerian Fashion And Whats Next

Career Inspired News

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory - Meet Tricia Ikponmwonba, Business Coach who grew her Consulting Practice from 0 to $100,000 in 3 days

Inspired News

Umar Dangona emerges First Runner-up at World Chemistry Competition

News

Meet Onyema Eberechukwu Ogbuagu one of the Brains Behind the New Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

News

This Jewel Jemila Look Is Proof That Sharon Ooja Has Some Seriously Impressive Offscreen Style

News

Meet the Newest Juror for 2021 Paris International Film Festival – Dakore Egbuson-Akande

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Paris International Film Festival director Jenna Suru has announced Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande as a member of the jury for the festival’s February 2021 edition.

Following the announcement, the news was made public on Monday by Paris International Film Festival, where Dakore was described as an “accomplished, well-loved and highly regarded Multiple Award-winning Film/Stage Actor, TV personality, Vocalist/Dancer and Humanitarian.”

Since her 1999 lead debut in Nollywood classic “Silent Tears”, “The Playboy”, “Emotional Crack”, the exceptional actress who is also a jury member for “Nollywood in Hollywood” has starred in over 100 films, with the most recent ones including “Coming from Insanity” and “The SetUp”.

In 2018 Dakore was named Best Actress in a leading role for her work in “Isoken” at the African Academy Movie Awards (AMAA) and Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA). She was also recognized as one of the Most Influential People of African descent (MIPAD) by the UN in the same year.

Dakore had this to say concerning her addition to the Paris International Film Festival as a Juror,

We have a unique and necessary opportunity to become more inclusive across all disciplines to better appreciate our diversity and bridge the gaps so we can create a better world and film is a very powerful tool for these changes to begin.

Sharing the good news which was announced on Monday, Dakore took to her official page to say, “Bonjour #dakorians🦅💫💋 So thrilled and honoured to be named as a juror for the 2021 edition of the Paris international film festival! Merci beaucoup @jennasurureal and my dear friend @actorjamieleehill 💫🥂🥀 #filmfestivaljuror #attitudeofgratitude💫 #sayouitolife #GlorybetoGOD🙏🏽 #womanofpurpose🇳🇬”.

Read the full article here.

Photo Credit: @dakoreea

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: How to Find Peace in a Chaotic World

Wunmi Adelusi: 10 Career Lessons From 2020

#BellaNaijaWCW Simi Olusola is Tackling Inequality in Nigeria with Aspilos Foundation

BN Book Review: From Clueless to Success by Adedoyin Jaiyesimi | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Farida Yahya: Dear Founder, Yelling at your Staff is Affecting your Business!
Advertisement
css.php