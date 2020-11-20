Let Peace Itimi show you all you should know about Search Engine Optimization

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Genius brand marketer, Peace Itimi shares useful tips for digital marketers, and Copywriters in a new vlog.

In this educative video, Peace speaks on the importance and fundamentals of Search Engine Optimization. She says,

Here is the harsh truth, if you are not ranking in Google’s top 10 results for your target keywords, your website might as well be invisible on Google. According to HubSpot, 75% of searchers never go past the first page of search results — this is why it is so essential to rank on the first page of Google.

There are several strategies and techniques you can follow to rank higher on Google, but if you don’t get the basics right, your chances of ranking on page 1 of Google are minimal. By following SEO best practices, you will be laying the groundwork for your site to increase its visibility in search. Once you have laid the groundwork, you can move on to more advanced keyword research and link building strategies. In this video, I highlighted some techniques on how you can rank on search engines.

Watch the video below:

