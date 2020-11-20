RiRi Okoye: These Tips Will Help You Find Joy from Within

Here are three key points that can help to practice acceptance:

Accept Yourself

Accepting yourself is a big step towards living a fulfilled life but it takes honesty and inner reflection. A lot of times, we aspire to be or do things we are not called to do and that breeds frustration. Sometimes, we envy others who have the gifts we desire.

I remember when I was a little girl, like most little girls, I wanted to be a singer. But reality set in and I realized I just wasn’t gifted to sing. We have to be honest with ourselves.

Have you accepted yourself? Do you know yourself? Do you know your strengths and your weakness? Are you trying to do things you are not gifted to do? Are there people in your inner circle you trust and can be honest with you? I am not saying you shouldn’t strive for things you desire but be clear about who you are and your purpose.

Accept Others

You have to accept others for who they are. If change is going to come, it will have to come from the person. I use to have this eagerness to try and fix people in my attempt to get on better with them, but they never changed and eventually, I realized you can’t change others. The only person you can change is yourself.