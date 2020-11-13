Make Up, Food & Family Time – Sisi Yemmie’s Birthday Vlog is a Mood

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Sometimes, the best way to have fun is to spend time with family, to just relax and be taken care of.

This episode of Sisi Yemmie‘s vlog is all about her birthday.

She tried her new make up, made her simple favorite breakfast and spent time with her family after watching a movie. She says,

It’s my Birthday Vlog! I thought Tito looked like @Marques Brownlee this morning, especially with his hair like that. What do you think? LOL

Enjoy!

