Meet The Accidental Entrepreneur on Episode 5 of “Streets Of Lagos”

Episode 5 of “Streets Of Lagos” is here!

Ayokunle can be described as an accidental entrepreneur – someone whose personal mission morphs into a profitable business. Kunle started out as a security officer and saved up his salary to buy a dog for no other reason than his love for dogs. On this episode of “Streets Of Lagos”, he describes how that personal decision has now become a profitable business for him.

“Streets of Lagos” is a docu-series from Accelerate TV showing all the diverse stories about hustle and living in Lagos, and the people behind them.

