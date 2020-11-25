Connect with us

BN TV

Toke Makinwa talks ‘Submission vs Control’ on this Episode of “Toke Moments”

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Toke Makinwa has premiered a new episode of “Toke Moments” where she shares her views on the difference between submission and control. According to her,

There is a ugly myth that when a woman is successful, scratch that, when a woman has a level of confidence and belief in herself, she must be proud or difficult to tolerate, you see it in the work place, in relationships, even in marriages. People have gone on to pass this narrative for so long, I decided to talk about it on the Vlog today, why is there so much fuss about ‘”submission”? I have found out in most cases those people who fight for control over another human being are suffering from their own ego. when there is a partnership that is well respected by both parties, they equally arrive at decisions and the word submission is no longer thrown around so ofter and even while you want a woman to submit to you, must she always agree with everything you say? If she doesn’t are you open to listening without thinking she is proud? Let’s discuss it. Pls like, comment, share and subscribe too.

Watch below:

css.php