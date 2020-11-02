Ruggedman has a New Talk Show “What’s Happening With Ruggedman” | Watch the First Episode

Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman has premiered his video podcast, What’s Happening With Ruggedman, and in this first episode, he brings on a guest, Opeyemi Onalaja to share her story on police brutality.

As Ruggedman’s much talked about talk show “What’s Happening With Ruggedman” premieres, it starts off with Opeyemi Onalaja, the daughter of a police sergeant who was a victim of police brutality. Guess who killed him? This episode and the next two will take a ‘no holds barred’ look at police brutality from different angles.