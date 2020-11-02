Connect with us

BN TV

Ruggedman has a New Talk Show "What's Happening With Ruggedman" | Watch the First Episode

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss this New Episode of “Table for Two: A Series of First Dates”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The First Teaser for Funke Akindele-Bello's "Omo Ghetto (The Saga)" is Here!

BN TV Music

Teni shares Some Interesting Memories about Herself on Episode 4 of Teni's "My XXXL Life"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Most Followed Nollywood Actresses on Instagram, According to this Report

BN TV

A Very Necessary Conversation on Moving Nigeria Forward with Falz, FK Abudu, Aisha Yesufu & More | WATCH

BN TV Music

This Live Rendition of Sinach's "Waymaker" at Dove Awards Will Give You the Chills

BN TV

A Virtual Tour of Linda Ikeji's Closet, Courtesy of Laura Ikeji

BN TV

If You Need Another Dose of Tiwa Savage, You'll Love Her "BlackBox Interview" with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

BN TV Comedy

Everybody wants Palliatives on Episode 9 of Bovi's Comedy Series "Banana Republic"

BN TV

Ruggedman has a New Talk Show “What’s Happening With Ruggedman” | Watch the First Episode

BN TV

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman has premiered his video podcast, What’s Happening With Ruggedman, and in this first episode, he brings on a guest, Opeyemi Onalaja to share her story on police brutality.

As Ruggedman’s much talked about talk show “What’s Happening With Ruggedman” premieres, it starts off with Opeyemi Onalaja, the daughter of a police sergeant who was a victim of police brutality. Guess who killed him? This episode and the next two will take a ‘no holds barred’ look at police brutality from different angles.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dr Jonah Asiegbu of First Medtrade Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Senatorial & State House of Assembly Elections Are Coming Up, Here’s How to Vote

Barbara Akinbuwa: Eating Right Can Help You Prevent and Manage Diabetes

Money Matters With Nimi: Give Your Children the Gift of Financial Knowledge

Nkem Ndem: The Dark Side Of Moving and Living Abroad
Advertisement
css.php