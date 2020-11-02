If You Need Another Dose of Tiwa Savage, You’ll Love Her “BlackBox Interview” with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Nearly a decade ago, Tiwa Savage’s sultry sounds graced our ears and changed the face of pop music in Nigeria. Since then, her sonic exploits have shot her up to superstardom heights and earned her numerous accolades.

Finding love, raising a child and churning out good music while she’s at it too, the Number 1 African Bad Girl has done it all — and she’s far from ready to stick a fork in it & for the second episode of “BlackBox Interview” series with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Tiwa bares it all.

In part one, she opens up on her early years, life as a young black girl in the UK, moving to the US and some thoughts on the recent #EndSARS protests.

Watch the video below:

