Funmi Iyanda Surveys Sex Slavery in Cross River State on Episode 5 of “Public Eye”

Modern-day sex slavery takes on many forms. In the Keyi community of Cross River State, it is Okenegoro — a practice in which young girls, at birth…… as young as five years old, become “brides” to older men to repay debts. This horrid practice turns girls into de facto slaves stripped of all rights.

Hear from a survivor and human rights experts, James Ibor and Ngozi Nwosu Juba on this episode of “Public Eye” with Funmi Iyanda.

Watch episode 5: