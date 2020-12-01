Sylvester Chauke Discusses Moulding a Futuristic Business on “Under 40 CEOs”

On this episode of “Under 40 CEOs“, Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) sits with Sylvester Chauke, the Chief Brand Architect at DNA Brand Architects.

Sylvester is a self-confessed Madonna crazy, multi-ward winning Entrepreneur and founder of DNA Brand Architects. After an illustrious career as the National Marketing Manager for Nando’s South Africa, Sylvester joined broadcasting giant MTV Networks Africa as its Director of Marketing and Communication.

Today, besides running one of the most innovative brand agencies in South Africa, Sylvester Chauke is one of the 22 young leaders from around the world to sit on the Advisory Council for the World Economic Forum Global Shapers

Sylvester’s business acumen has led him to be invited to sit amongst others, on the board of the South African State Theatre; Chair of the Artistic and Sponsorship Committee and is also in the Advisory Board for the University of Johannesburg.

Sylvester Chauke won the coveted All Africa Young Business Leader of the Year in 2017.

Watch this episode below: