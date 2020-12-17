Connect with us

Make Delicious Chocolate Chiffon Cake with Dolapo Grey's Quick Recipe

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Dolapo Grey has shared a new recipe.

This time, she’s showing you how to make pillowy soft, moist and delicious chocolate chiffon cake.

You should try it.

Ingredients

Eggs – 7
Cocoa powder – 1/4 cup
Lukewarm water – 3/4 cup or Coffee/Milk
Sugar – 1 & 3/4 cups – divided
Vegetable oil – 1/2 cup
Vanilla – 2 teaspoons
All-purpose flour – 1 & 1/2 cups
Corn flour – 1/4 cup
Baking powder – 1 tablespoon
Baking soda – 1/4 teaspoon
Salt – 1/2 teaspoon

Learn the process below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

