BN TV
Make Delicious Chocolate Chiffon Cake with Dolapo Grey’s Quick Recipe
Dolapo Grey has shared a new recipe.
This time, she’s showing you how to make pillowy soft, moist and delicious chocolate chiffon cake.
You should try it.
Ingredients
Eggs – 7
Cocoa powder – 1/4 cup
Lukewarm water – 3/4 cup or Coffee/Milk
Sugar – 1 & 3/4 cups – divided
Vegetable oil – 1/2 cup
Vanilla – 2 teaspoons
All-purpose flour – 1 & 1/2 cups
Corn flour – 1/4 cup
Baking powder – 1 tablespoon
Baking soda – 1/4 teaspoon
Salt – 1/2 teaspoon
Learn the process below: