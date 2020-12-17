Make Delicious Chocolate Chiffon Cake with Dolapo Grey’s Quick Recipe

Dolapo Grey has shared a new recipe.

This time, she’s showing you how to make pillowy soft, moist and delicious chocolate chiffon cake.

You should try it.

Ingredients

Eggs – 7

Cocoa powder – 1/4 cup

Lukewarm water – 3/4 cup or Coffee/Milk

Sugar – 1 & 3/4 cups – divided

Vegetable oil – 1/2 cup

Vanilla – 2 teaspoons

All-purpose flour – 1 & 1/2 cups

Corn flour – 1/4 cup

Baking powder – 1 tablespoon

Baking soda – 1/4 teaspoon

Salt – 1/2 teaspoon

Learn the process below: