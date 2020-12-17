Watch Episode 1 (Look What I Found) of Ndani TV’s New Series “Game On”

The highly anticipated brand new series on Ndani TV is here, and like you probably already know, the series is titled “Game On“.

Love was all they thought they needed until the games began. “Game On” stars Ebenezer Eno, Omowunmi Dada, Ian Wordi, Eso Dike, Taye Arimoro, Eve Bankong and directed by Abimbola Craig.

In episode 1, it’s Saze and Tega’s 4th year anniversary and their friends Mayowa and Leye are there to celebrate with them.

Watch the video below: