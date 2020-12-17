“TMC Holidays” is REDTV’s Gift to You this Christmas | Watch the Trailer

Surprise! Your faves are back.

Get ready for super entertaining times as the cast of REDTV‘s “The Men’s Club” are back in the new “TMC Holidays” with some new faces you’ll love to see.

Christmas is the season of sharing and shall we also add, the season for surprises. TMC is the gift that keeps on giving. We want you to unwrap this special gift we have for you with plenty of joy and laughter as we present to you TMC Holidays.

Watch the trailer below: