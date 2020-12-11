Connect with us

You've Got to See Justin Ug's Latest Short Film "Road To High School Chronicles"

Published

1 hour ago

 on

His first ever comic book, “High School Chronicles” sees Justin Ug cater to his audiences love for high school-related content in a way they have never seen from him before.

The release of “High School Chronicles” will be prefaced by “Road To High School Chronicles“, a short film that follows the story of six students who find out that their school is about to be shut down due to lack of funding. Eager to help their school, the students immediately decide to participate when they hear about a creative competition with a monetary prize that could help keep their school open. Tasked with crafting a creative piece that details their high school experiences, the six students get to work on their submission: the “High School Chronicles” comic book.

Enjoy!

