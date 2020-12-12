Connect with us

BN TV

She's Back! Khafi shares Life Update on Her Brother, Lockdown Chronicles & More on New Vlog

BN TV

Ronke Raji & Arthur take us through what they've been up to & how they named the kids

BN TV

Meet Ayo Edebiri the New Voice Behind Missy in Netflix's Animated Sitcom "Big Mouth"

BN TV

The Safety of Online Spaces! Catch the First Episode of "Untold Facts" Season 5

BN TV Comedy

Don't Miss the Season Finale of "Mama and Papa Godspower"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Tara Picks a Side on Episode 4 of Blessing Egbe's "The Ten Virgins"

BN TV

Christmas Lunch Idea! Learn how to make the Perfect Roast Chicken with Sisi Jemimah

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Watch Emem Isong’s “Unroyal Majesty”(Part 2) starring Sambasa Nzeribe, Moses Armstrong & Ini Ikpe

BN TV

Davido talks Signing First Female Artist Liya on "Midday Show"

BN TV Movies & TV

Here's Episode 8 of Neptune 3's "Table for Two: A Series of First Dates"

BN TV

She’s Back! Khafi shares Life Update on Her Brother, Lockdown Chronicles & More on New Vlog

BN TV

Published

8 mins ago

 on

She’s back! Khafi Kareem shares a new vlog based on the update.

She gives an update on how life during the coronavirus pandemic, the sad passing of her brother, Alex, dropping a new single, vlogging, and what she’s looking forward to in 2021.

She says:

Hey, guys, I’m back with a life update!! I know it has been a very long time since I have done a proper YouTube video apart from Khafi Prays but I am really really happy that I am here. I’m really happy to just talk to you guys, be honest, be real and share some love.

There are 20 days left of 2020 and I truly believe so much good will come from these 20 days!! My Goal Getters Comeback Workbook is now half price and available from www.paystack.com/goalgettersworkbook – ENJOY! 🤗 Let me know what you guys want to see from my channel moving forward, I’m sending you lots and lots of love.

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BN2020Epilogues: 2020 Showed Igierobo Pepper but He Made Peppersoup With It

Theo Ubabunike: Weird Sexual Metaphors Influence our Perception of Sex

Mfonobong Inyang: Standing Up For Human Rights; Why Nigerian Lives Must Matter

How Can Women be Represented Better in News Media?

Where Can Nigerian Women Run To to Save Themselves From Domestic Violence?
Advertisement
css.php