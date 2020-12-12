She’s Back! Khafi shares Life Update on Her Brother, Lockdown Chronicles & More on New Vlog

She’s back! Khafi Kareem shares a new vlog based on the update.

She gives an update on how life during the coronavirus pandemic, the sad passing of her brother, Alex, dropping a new single, vlogging, and what she’s looking forward to in 2021.

She says:

Hey, guys, I’m back with a life update!! I know it has been a very long time since I have done a proper YouTube video apart from Khafi Prays but I am really really happy that I am here. I’m really happy to just talk to you guys, be honest, be real and share some love.

There are 20 days left of 2020 and I truly believe so much good will come from these 20 days!! My Goal Getters Comeback Workbook is now half price and available from www.paystack.com/goalgettersworkbook – ENJOY! 🤗 Let me know what you guys want to see from my channel moving forward, I’m sending you lots and lots of love.