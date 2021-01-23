Connect with us

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss Episode 7 (The Meeting) of Basketmouth‘s Comedy Web Series “Papa Benji”

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah shares her Recipe for Making the Perfect Nigerian Vegetable Stew

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Take a Trip Down Memory Lane with Nollywood Classic “Missing Angel” starring Stella Damasus & Desmond Elliot

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the Teaser for "Ponzi" starring Timini Egbuson, Uzo Amaka & Mawuli Gavor

BN TV

Arinola talks Sexual Life after Child Birth on Episode 9 of "Baby Talk Show" with Wathoni Anyansi

BN TV

Peruzzi & Liya make a Hilarious Pair on this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

Make Delicious Apple Muffins with Dolapo Grey's Simple Recipe

BN TV

Did You Know Elsa Majimbo is a 15x Chess Champion? Find Out More About the ‘Real Queen’s Gambit’

BN TV

It's Tade's First Day at Leon Towers on Episode 3 of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Trouble in Paradise? Watch Episode 5 (Husband Snatcher) of "Grow Up Or Nuts"

BN TV

Don’t Miss Episode 7 (The Meeting) of Basketmouth‘s Comedy Web Series “Papa Benji”

BN TV

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

Episode 7 of Basketmouth‘s comedy web series “Papa Benji” is here. This episode is tagged “The Meeting”.

Off his, The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji” comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator, Ekwutousi Maleke, Sound Sultan, Jemima Osunde, Romeo_WJ, OG Tega, Real Warri Pikin and Basketmouth himself.

The comedy series follows the life of its eponymous character, Papa Benji, an industrious Igbo man who took a loan to start his pepper soup joint, which attends to many other interesting characters that come into the joint. Enjoy the rib-cracking dialogue and exchanges of customers and staff at the famous Papa Benji pepper soup joint.

Watch episode 7 below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The Human Life is a Balloon

BN Book Review: Bolatito by Seyi Amao | Review by The BookLady NG

Michael Nwah: Pass the Mic to your Inner Hype-Person

Tari Taylaur: Let’s not Turn a Blind Eye to Poor Waste Management in Lagos State

Lola Odele: Is it Possible to Separate Artists from their Art? 
Advertisement
css.php