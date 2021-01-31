Catch Episode 8 (Q&A) of Basketmouth’s Comedy Series “Papa Benji”

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Basketmouth has premiered episode 8 (Q & A) of his comedy web series “Papa Benji” is here.

Off his, The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji” comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator, Ekwutousi, Maleke, Sound Sultan, Jemima Osunde, Romeo_WJ, OG Tega, Real Warri Pikin and Basketmouth himself.

The comedy series follows the life of its eponymous character, Papa Benji, an industrious Igbo man who took a loan to start his pepper soup joint, which attends to many other interesting characters that come into the joint. Enjoy the rib-cracking dialogue and exchanges of customers and staff at the famous Papa Benji pepper soup joint.

Watch the new episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

