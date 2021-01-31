You Have to See the Trailer for the Much-Anticipated Nollywood-Bollywood Collaboration “Namaste Wahala”



The movie titled “Namaste Wahala” is a story of love, romance, laughter, tears and family set over two diverse and rich cultures.

After a chance encounter on the beach, they fell in love and wouldn’t let anything stop them from being together, not even their significantly different cultures and opposing parents.

We shared the exclusive scoop with you in February 2020 with the official poster and BTS photos. The movie was originally set to premiere in cinemas on April 24, 2020, but got postponed to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Produced by Indian filmaker, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, the movie stars Mofe Damijo, Ajoke Silva, Ini-Dima Okojie, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Segal Sujata, Adaora Lumina, Ibrahim Suleiman, Big Brother Naija’s Frodd, Imoh Eboh, Osas, Eneeicha, Lyk10, Mexemania, Tience Pay and lots more.

The sound tracks were beautifully produced by M.I. Abaga and DJ Suketu.

Watch the trailer below: