Connect with us

BN TV

Dodos Uvieghara tried Feed-In Braids for the First Time & You'll Love It!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Daniel Uzodinma is Tackling Male Chauvinism & Effect of Oro Festival on Women with Short Film "Homecoming"

BN TV Music

Laycon's Thrilling "No Stress" Cover on "Jimmy's Jump Off" is a Must Watch

BN TV

Catch Up on 5 Interesting Episodes of "Untold Facts" Season 5 with Kiki Mordi

BN TV Features Inspired Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tips for Becoming a Transgenerational Actor, according to Joke Silva

BN TV

This Alfredo Pasta Recipe by Sisi Yemmie's Will Be Your New Favourite

BN TV Nollywood

Mo Abudu shares her Changemaking Journey & what she has Coming Next on CNN's "African Voices Changemakers" Show

BN TV

Titi Odunfa Adeoye discusses Navigating Long Term Investing on "The Smart Money Tribe" Podcast with Arese Ugwu

BN TV Music

Here's your Chance to Experience Shatta Wale's Studio Session as He Performs "Different Star"

BN TV

Tosin Amushan of Grant Quartermaine talks Furniture Manufacturing on this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV

Dodos Uvieghara tried Feed-In Braids for the First Time & You’ll Love It!

BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

If you’ve thought of trying feed-in braids but have doubts about the outcome, this video will come in handy.

Beauty influencer and vlogger Dodos Uvieghara has shared a new video of her trying out feed-in cornrows for the first time and they’re totally lovely. She says, “Hello lovelies, I’m sharing this video on HOW TO DO FEED-IN BRAIDS, it’s also my first time trying out this feed-in cornrows and its beginner-friendly too. I find braids as one of my go-to for protective hairstyles, especially for my 4c natural hair. I hope you enjoy.”

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Peace Chinenye: 6 Lucrative Online Businesses for Nigerian Youth

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Does your Brand Have a Core Message?

Have you Read Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Latest Short Story, “Olikoye”?

Tips for Becoming a Transgenerational Actor, according to Joke Silva

Adefolake Adekola: The Facemask Pandemic in Nigeria
Advertisement
css.php