Dodos Uvieghara tried Feed-In Braids for the First Time & You’ll Love It!

If you’ve thought of trying feed-in braids but have doubts about the outcome, this video will come in handy.

Beauty influencer and vlogger Dodos Uvieghara has shared a new video of her trying out feed-in cornrows for the first time and they’re totally lovely. She says, “Hello lovelies, I’m sharing this video on HOW TO DO FEED-IN BRAIDS, it’s also my first time trying out this feed-in cornrows and its beginner-friendly too. I find braids as one of my go-to for protective hairstyles, especially for my 4c natural hair. I hope you enjoy.”

Watch the vlog below: