Dolapo Grey’s Chicken Stir Fry Recipe is So Quick & Easy to Make

Dolapo Grey is back with a new recipe, and this time, it a Chicken Stir Fry recipe.

This recipe is so quick and easy to make. It’s the perfect recipe for when you are hungry for something delicious but pressed for time. It only takes about 20 minutes to prepare from start to finish!

INGREDIENTS

Onion – 1 medium

Red bell pepper – 1

Green bell pepper – 1

Yellow bell pepper – 1

Carrot – 2 medium

Spring onion – 5 to 6 pieces

Chilli pepper – to taste

Boneless Chicken breast – 2 pieces

Salt – 1 teaspoon

Black pepper – 1/2 teaspoon

Cornflour – 2 tablespoons

Cooking oil – 2 tablespoons

Ginger paste – 1 teaspoon

Garlic paste – 1 & 1/2 teaspoons

FOR SAUCE

Water – 1/2 cup

Cornflour – 1 tablespoon

Dark soy sauce – 2 tablespoons

Sesame oil – 1 teaspoon

Sweet chilli sauce – 2 tablespoons

Watch and learn: