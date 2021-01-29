BN TV
Dolapo Grey’s Chicken Stir Fry Recipe is So Quick & Easy to Make
Dolapo Grey is back with a new recipe, and this time, it a Chicken Stir Fry recipe.
This recipe is so quick and easy to make. It’s the perfect recipe for when you are hungry for something delicious but pressed for time. It only takes about 20 minutes to prepare from start to finish!
INGREDIENTS
Onion – 1 medium
Red bell pepper – 1
Green bell pepper – 1
Yellow bell pepper – 1
Carrot – 2 medium
Spring onion – 5 to 6 pieces
Chilli pepper – to taste
Boneless Chicken breast – 2 pieces
Salt – 1 teaspoon
Black pepper – 1/2 teaspoon
Cornflour – 2 tablespoons
Cooking oil – 2 tablespoons
Ginger paste – 1 teaspoon
Garlic paste – 1 & 1/2 teaspoons
FOR SAUCE
Water – 1/2 cup
Cornflour – 1 tablespoon
Dark soy sauce – 2 tablespoons
Sesame oil – 1 teaspoon
Sweet chilli sauce – 2 tablespoons
Watch and learn: