Do You Know Elsa Majimbo is a 15x Chess Champion? Find Out More About the ‘Real Queen’s Gambit’

BN TV

Arinola talks Sexual Life after Child Birth on Episode 9 of "Baby Talk Show" with Wathoni Anyansi

BN TV

Peruzzi & Liya make a Hilarious Pair on this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

Make Delicious Apple Muffins with Dolapo Grey's Simple Recipe

BN TV

It's Tade's First Day at Leon Towers on Episode 3 of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Trouble in Paradise? Watch Episode 5 (Husband Snatcher) of "Grow Up Or Nuts"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Kehinde Bankole, Bolanle Ninalowo, Chiwetalu Agu... Watch the Official Trailer for James Abinibi’s “The Cleanser”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Will Mayowa have her Way? Watch Episode 6 (Chain Reaction) of Ndani TV's "Game On"

BN TV

Toke Makinwa is all about Hygiene in this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV

Let Ronke Raji show you How to Care for Short Natural Hair

BN TV

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Did you know Elsa Majimbo is a 15-times chess champion?

Yes, the popular 19-years-old Kenyan TikTok star and comedian is showing off her skills as she tells Netflix’s “Strong Black Lead” about her chess journey; how she began playing chess by chance as early as 14, how her dad took her to every chess game after she won her first tournament and all there is to know about the ups and downs of chess playing and chess players.

The game of chess? What You Know About That? Meet Elsa Majimbo a.k.a. The real Queen’s Gambit (@ElsaAngel19). Elsa is a 15x chess champion from Kenya, a hilarious comedian, and just an inspiring human who never takes no for an answer. Watch and learn from this young queen!

Watch the video below:

BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

