It’s Tade’s First Day at Leon Towers on Episode 3 of The Naked Convos’ “Little Black Book”

Published

10 hours ago

 on

In episode 3 of “Little Black Book“, Tade wakes up to her first day at Leon Towers and things couldn’t be going worse. Later in the day, Tade starts to see different sides of her boss as he takes business meetings and entertains friends. At the end of the day, Leo invites Tade to an important event.

The Belinda Yanga directed series was scripted by Abosi Ogba and Sally Kenneth-Dadzie and produced by Lydia Idakula-Sobogun. It stars Ikechukwu Onunaku (Leo), Teniola Aladese (Tade), Oreka Godis, Anee Icha, Floyd Igbo, Chimela Azurunwa, Kiki Omeli, Jeffrey Kanu, Omoye Uzamere and many more.

Missed the last episode? Catch up here.

Watch the new episode below:

