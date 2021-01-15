Dami & Chris have an awkward conversation about marriage on Episode 2 of “Little Black Book”

Connect with us

Published

10 mins ago

 on

In episode 2 of “Little Black Book“, Dami and Cris have an awkward conversation about marriage and kids when she pressures him to talk to his sister. Tade returns to Leon Tower’s to take the PA job and Leo welcomes her with a gift while Emelda reads her a seemingly well-practised onboarding speech. Leo later gives Tade a little black book to use as his personal journal.

The Belinda Yanga directed series was scripted by Abosi Ogba and Sally Kenneth-Dadzie and produced by Lydia Idakula-Sobogun. It stars Ikechukwu Onunaku (Leo), Teniola Aladese (Tade), Oreka Godis, Anee Icha, Floyd Igbo, Chimela Azurunwa, Kiki Omeli, Jeffrey Kanu, Omoye Uzamere and many more.

Watch the new episode below:

