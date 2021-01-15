Basketmouth will be dropping another Soundtrack Album “The Scorpio Effect” for feature-length Movie “Scorpio”

Comedian and actor Basketmouth has some good news to share and we are here for everything.

Basketmouth who recently released an original soundtrack album “Yabasi” for his comedy series “Papa Benji” has revealed that he will be putting out another original soundtrack album on the 1st of November 2021, but this time it will be for his feature-length movie “Scorpio“. The album will be titled “The Scorpio Effect“. He says it will be the best thing he has created.

The superstar comedian made the announcement on his Instagram page with photos of himself and “Yabasi” album music producer Duktor Sett, stating that he will also be producing the forthcoming soundtrack album. He wrote,

On the 27th of July 2020 I met him @duktorsett

On the 20th of November, we dropped an Original Soundtrack Album #Yabasi

for #PapaBenji online series.

On the 1st of November…we will be dropping another Original Soundtrack Album to my feature length movie #Scorpio

Album Title: The Scorpio Effect

#TheScorpioEffect

It will be the BEST thing I’ve created.

We can’t wait to see this magic come to life.

Photo Credit: @basketmouth