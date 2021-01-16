BNMovieFeature: Let’s Take You Back in Time with the 1998 Nollywood Classic “Suicide Mission”

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is starting the year 2021 with a bang, after we successfully delivered loads of entertaining movies in 2020 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

Do you remember the classic 1998 movie “Suicide Mission?”, it’s fine if you don’t, #BNMovieFeature has got you covered.

Produced by Sunny Collins and directed by Fred Amata, the movie features Richard Mofe- Damijo, Regina Askia, Ameze Imarhiagbe, Obot Etuk, Patrick Doyle, Peter Bunor Jr. among others.

“Suicide Mission” revolved around Austin, his wife Winne, and his ‘side chick’ Monique. In the movie, Monique bottled her lover Austin, just so she could have control over him, and take over as his wife.

