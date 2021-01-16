Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop

DJ Spinall chats with Ebro Darden about New Album "Grace" & Making hits with Wizkid

BN TV

Food, Family, Faith - Sisi Yemmie is Setting Goals in the 1st Sisiweekly of the Year

BN TV Comedy

Chief is Drunk in Love on Episode 6 of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji"

BN TV

It's all about 'The Baby Lounge' on Episode 8 of "Baby Talk Show" with Wathoni Anyansi

BN TV

Go on an Apartment Tour with Tolanibaj as she Furnishes her New Home

BN TV

2021 Goal Setting + New Business Ideas - Dodos Uvieghara has a Big Announcement

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Let's Take You Back in Time with the 1998 Nollywood Classic "Suicide Mission"

BN TV

Get to Know Stephanie Coker Aderinokun a Little More with this Fun Q&A Tag

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah has Your Weekend Covered with this Fried Pepper Sauce Recipe

BN TV

24 Hours With Naomi Osaka! Here's all that She Gets Up To

BN TV

DJ Spinall chats with Ebro Darden about New Album “Grace” & Making hits with Wizkid

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

DJ Spinall was on “The Ebro Show” earlier this week and he spoke to Ebro Darden about his new album “Grace“. The duo also spoke about his friendship with Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, WurlD and Niniola amongst other things on AppleMusic.

“Grace” the album comprises sultry rhythms that weave between mellow percussion. And on “Every time”, Kranium deftly reveals the Afro-Caribbean undertones in a project that links Afrobeats not only with dancehall but also Ghanaian hiplife and R&B.

The star-studded 15 track album features a host of amazing artists including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Niniola, Reminisce, Fireboy DML, WurlD, Oxlade, Ycee, Omah Lay, Boj, Bella Shmurda, Minz, Shaybo, Crayon, Kranium, Benji Flow, Tobi Abbey and Ghanaian artists R2bees and King Promise.

Listen to the interview below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Omolola Olorunnisola: Financial Habits to Teach your Children in 2021

Rita Chidinma: Young Mothers, We are Our Own Freedom

BN Book Review: Grace Junkie by Jacqueline Oludimu | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Women’s March Global Set to Host the Virtual Edition of “The Global Count” Campaign | January 21st
Advertisement
css.php