DJ Spinall chats with Ebro Darden about New Album “Grace” & Making hits with Wizkid

DJ Spinall was on “The Ebro Show” earlier this week and he spoke to Ebro Darden about his new album “Grace“. The duo also spoke about his friendship with Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, WurlD and Niniola amongst other things on AppleMusic.

“Grace” the album comprises sultry rhythms that weave between mellow percussion. And on “Every time”, Kranium deftly reveals the Afro-Caribbean undertones in a project that links Afrobeats not only with dancehall but also Ghanaian hiplife and R&B.

The star-studded 15 track album features a host of amazing artists including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Niniola, Reminisce, Fireboy DML, WurlD, Oxlade, Ycee, Omah Lay, Boj, Bella Shmurda, Minz, Shaybo, Crayon, Kranium, Benji Flow, Tobi Abbey and Ghanaian artists R2bees and King Promise.

Listen to the interview below: