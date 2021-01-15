BN TV
Get to Know Stephanie Coker Aderinokun a Little More with this Fun Q&A Tag
In her new vlog, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun answers many questions ranging from her personal life to general issues on life and marriage.
She wrote on YouTube:
How long can we say happy new year for before it starts to become annoying lol?! Anywho, Happy new year fam! I know its been a hot minute, I’ve been so busy with mummy life and work. I promise to be more consistent this year (I KNOW EVERY INCONSISTENT YOUTUBER SAYS THIS LOL).
This is a “Get to know me” video so ya’ll can get to know more about my crazy self and these questions were sent in by my instagram fam. Hope you enjoy xxx
Watch the vlog below: