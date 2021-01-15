Connect with us

BN TV

Get to Know Stephanie Coker Aderinokun a Little More with this Fun Q&A Tag

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah has Your Weekend Covered with this Fried Pepper Sauce Recipe

BN TV

24 Hours With Naomi Osaka! Here's all that She Gets Up To

BN TV

You're in for More! Meet the Cast + What you should Expect from Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji" Going Forward

BN TV

Caramel Plugg is so Hilarious in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

Now you can follow the Journey to Achieving Funke Akindele-Bello's "Omo Ghetto (The Saga)" Looks

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Dami & Chris have an awkward conversation about marriage on Episode 2 of "Little Black Book"

BN TV Music

Catch M.anifest's Captivating Live Performance of "Me Ne Woa"

BN TV

You'll Love Shalom Blac’s 10-Minute Guide to Airbrushed Skin and Everyday Glam

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

See what Mudi's Mum Found on Episode 4 of "Grow Up Or Nuts"

BN TV

Get to Know Stephanie Coker Aderinokun a Little More with this Fun Q&A Tag

BN TV

Published

4 mins ago

 on

In her new vlog, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun answers many questions ranging from her personal life to general issues on life and marriage.

She wrote on YouTube:

How long can we say happy new year for before it starts to become annoying lol?! Anywho, Happy new year fam! I know its been a hot minute, I’ve been so busy with mummy life and work. I promise to be more consistent this year (I KNOW EVERY INCONSISTENT YOUTUBER SAYS THIS LOL).

This is a “Get to know me” video so ya’ll can get to know more about my crazy self and these questions were sent in by my instagram fam. Hope you enjoy xxx

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Omolola Olorunnisola: Financial Habits to Teach your Children in 2021

Rita Chidinma: Young Mothers, We are Our Own Freedom

BN Book Review: Grace Junkie by Jacqueline Oludimu | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Women’s March Global Set to Host the Virtual Edition of “The Global Count” Campaign | January 21st
Advertisement
css.php