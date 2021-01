Setwerk Films has premiered episode five (Husband Snatcher) of “Grow Up Or Nuts” and it’s so hilarious.

Mudi’s mum reacts hysterically as Kiki brings trouble into Reki and Mudi’s paradise.

This amazing series was shot by Setwerk Films, starring Sophie Alakija-Rammal, Efe Irele, and many more. Produced by Efe Irele and directed by Jide “J Blaze” Oyegbile.

Watch the new episode below: