Kehinde Bankole, Bolanle Ninalowo, Chiwetalu Agu... Watch the Official Trailer for James Abinibi's "The Cleanser"

Will Mayowa have her Way? Watch Episode 6 (Chain Reaction) of Ndani TV's "Game On"

Toke Makinwa is all about Hygiene in this Episode of "Toke Moments"

Let Ronke Raji show you How to Care for Short Natural Hair

Take a Moment to Enjoy the Beauty of Yoruba Culture with Nissi Ogulu's 3D Animated Short Film "The Satchel"

What was Dating Life Like Before Marriage? Mory Coco reveals Five Reasons she Broke Up with People in the Past

Mimi Onalaja & the Shady Bunch discuss Sliding in the DMs on Episode 7 of "Shade Corner" Season 4

The Inspector is 'A Step Closer' to Solving his Case on episode 8 of "Inspector K" Season 3

5 Major Highlights from President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris' Inauguration

#InaugurationDay: All the Celebrities that Performed at Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Swearing-In Ceremony

Written, Produced and Directed by James Abinibi is adding another title to his film catalogue as he officially gets ready to premiere his new movie “The Cleanser“.

The movie’s star-studded line-up includes Kehinde Bankole, Bolanle Ninalowo, Antar Laniyan, Alex Osifo, Jide Kosoko, Chiwetalu Agu, Christopher N. Iheuwa, Stan Nze, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Do2dtun, Ifeanyichukwu Akogo and more.

The movie is set to take premiere in cinemas nationwide on Saturday, January 22, 2021.

Watch the video below:

