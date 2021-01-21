Kehinde Bankole, Bolanle Ninalowo, Chiwetalu Agu... Watch the Official Trailer for James Abinibi’s “The Cleanser”

Written, Produced and Directed by James Abinibi is adding another title to his film catalogue as he officially gets ready to premiere his new movie “The Cleanser“.

The movie’s star-studded line-up includes Kehinde Bankole, Bolanle Ninalowo, Antar Laniyan, Alex Osifo, Jide Kosoko, Chiwetalu Agu, Christopher N. Iheuwa, Stan Nze, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Do2dtun, Ifeanyichukwu Akogo and more.

The movie is set to take premiere in cinemas nationwide on Saturday, January 22, 2021.

Watch the video below: