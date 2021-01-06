Connect with us

Kim Oprah's 25th Birthday Celebration was a Blast!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

2019 BBNaija reality star Kim Oprah turned 25 on the 15th of December 2020 and she has finally shared the vlog.

The event was filled with beautiful moments, family and friends who only had lovely things to say about Kim.

Kim had her close friends in attendance, from the reality show’s host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to former housemates like Khloe, Mercy Eke, Elozonam, Venita Akpofure, Frodd, Esther Agunbiade, Erica Nlewedim and Kiddwaya. Other celebrities who showed up at the event include Falz, Pretty Mike and many more. She says,

I turned 25 on the 15th December,2020… planned an exquisite night with Jays Events, family and friends came through and we had an amazing night.. Thanks to everyone for the love and well wishes.

It was everything a fun birthday celebration should be. Get ready to smile and “aww” all through this video.

Enjoy!

