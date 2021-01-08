Michelle Obama chronicles “Life After the White House” in New Documentary | Here’s the Trailer

Connect with us

Former First Lady of the United State of America, Michelle Obama‘s story has just begun.

The Obamas have remained quite busy with their new life of activism which includes their issue-oriented production company, Higher Ground, which won an Oscar for Best Documentary in 2020. Michelle’s autobiography, “Becoming“, has become the best-selling memoir of all time and even won a Grammy following the publication of her book.

Her upcoming documentary “Michelle Obama: Life After The White House” steps into the world of this extraordinary former First Lady, who still holds her role as mother to Melia and Sasha above all other titles. Directed by Jordan Hill, executive produced by Dana Webber, ‘Michelle Obama: Life After The White House’ is distributed by Legacy Distribution.

Get lost in the incredible journey of this modern-day First Lady’s story in the making.

