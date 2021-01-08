DJ Crowd Kontroller details his Fatherhood Journey on Episode 7 of “Baby Talk Show” with Wathoni Anyansi

In episode 7 of “Baby Talk Show“, Wathoni Anyansi sits with DJ Crowd Kontroller to discuss his fatherhood journey so far.

He says, “It’s been fantastic. It’s new. You know nobody tells you what to expect until you become a dad. And it came up like oh wow, okay we’re having a baby. And it was epic. The journey to having the baby was really really epic because we went back and forth and a lot of things people don’t talk about is financial implements of having a baby. Because we gave birth abroad and it cost an arm, leg, everything.”

Watch the new episode below: