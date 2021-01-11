Naomi Campbell gives a glimpse into her New Year’s Eve Skincare Routine with Elsa Majimbo

In this episode of “Being Naomi“, Naomi Campbell shares her New Year’s eve skincare routine with Kenyan internet comedian Elsa Majimbo.

From taking off her makeup to moisturizing and keeping her skin fresh and young, Naomi says, “my panthers have been asking for a skincare routine video for a while, so I decided to give a look into my makeup removal routine after NYE with my lil sis Elsa Majimbo.”

Watch the video below: