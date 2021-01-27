Connect with us

Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Nusaybah Fuad-Gafar: Let's Tell Stories Unique to us Through our Movies

Features

Adaugo Nwankpa: To Solve Problems in Africa, We Need to Create Businesses that Bring Solutions

Features

Nigerian Lawyers Share their Experience Working in Law Firms in Nigeria

Features Inspired

Chioma Nwankwo: How I Learned to Enjoy my Twenties

Features

Mfonobong Inyang: In 2021, Give Yourself the Gift of Critical Thinking and Perspective

Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Dika Ofoma: Anthonieta Kalunta on Becoming "The Milkmaid"

Features

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience

Features

The Human Life is a Balloon

Features

BN Book Review: Bolatito by Seyi Amao | Review by The BookLady NG

Features Inspired

Michael Nwah: Pass the Mic to your Inner Hype-Person

Features

Nusaybah Fuad-Gafar: Let’s Tell Stories Unique to us Through our Movies

Published

2 hours ago

 on

If there’s one thing I did last year, it was binge-watching a lot of shows and movies. There was a lockdown and I needed to be entertained. I watched many movies – Money Heist, Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, Sylvie’s Love, Kissing Booth 2, Citation, etc., and while watching all these, I couldn’t help but notice that Nollywood isn’t the same anymore.

There’s no doubt that the quality of Nigerian films over the last decade has improved tremendously. From the stories, cinematography, lighting, sounds – everything seems so much better. The storylines have also evolved through the years. Aside from just being entertaining, many Nigerian movies have shed the light on the problems faced by Nigerians, a typical example is the Oloture movie. Like Citation, our movies are also showing what it means to live in a ‘sane’ environment where systems are put in place to curb sexual harassment in the school environment. These movies are genuine and very relatable and there’s always something to learn from them. For me, the best part is that when it comes to their scripts, Nigerian movies are also not repetitious, so we don’t have the every now and then “boy meet girl, and fall in love” stories in Bollywood.

Still, we need to do better with our movies, especially when it comes to telling more of our stories because no one can tell it better than us. The other day, I saw an article saying Anthony Mackie was going to star in a Netflix action thriller titled, The Ogun (The Medicine). The story is set in Nigeria and I believe that the film would be more relatable if it had Nigerians in it.

The originality of Nigerian stories would play a huge part in us taking over the world. In 2020, Netflix struck a deal to partner with African filmmakers, this has not only exported our movies beyond the shores of Africa but also gives a lot of room for expansion for the producers, directors, cast, upcoming actors, and so on. This is an opportunity to tell stories that are peculiar to us, that talk about the beauty and resilience of the people, stories that show the genius of many Nigerians, or address issues that have been plaguing us. An example of such story is Coming From Insanity which sheds a light on human trafficking in West Africa.

This is also an opportunity to showcase the our rich culture and traditions. While western movies may portray Africa as a dusty slum with poor food or awkward accents, we must not promote this narrative by exporting movies that show Africans in bad light or movies that show us promoting western culture, traditions, food, and accent above our own. Let’s be original in telling our own stories.

As people, we also need to play our part by talking more about our films, doing enough publicity and believing in our filmmakers. “I can never watch Nollywood” is you sh*tting on those who have invested their blood and sweat in ensuring that our stories are told and our movies are watched all over the world. We may not be there yet but we have experienced tremendous growth in the last few years. Let’s hold on to that and encourage our filmmakers. There’s more to come from the Nigerian film industry and we are already on the way to taking over the world.

Related Topics:

Nusaybah is an engineering student of the University of Lagos who loves writing and film. She's a Nigerian Muslim lady who loves the African culture. Nusaybah believes in using one's voice for good and she does so on her podcast, Keeping it Real with Nunu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nusaybah Fuad-Gafar: Let’s Tell Stories Unique to us Through our Movies

Adaugo Nwankpa: To Solve Problems in Africa, We Need to Create Businesses that Bring Solutions

Nigerian Lawyers Share their Experience Working in Law Firms in Nigeria

Chioma Nwankwo: How I Learned to Enjoy my Twenties

Mfonobong Inyang: In 2021, Give Yourself the Gift of Critical Thinking and Perspective
Advertisement
css.php