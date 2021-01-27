Connect with us

“The First Bad Boy of Nollywood” – Countless Tributes Pour in following Ernest Asuzu’s Sad Passing

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

 

Veteran Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu, popularly known as EL Cream has passed on.

Ernest had suffered a stroke in 2015 which affected his ability to speak and walk. The actor later announced in 2016 that he had been healed of stroke by Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Funfeyin of Mercyland Deliverance Ministry.

His wife Jennifer Asuzu who confirmed the news of his passing to The Nation, revealing that the actor fainted on Tuesday evening and did not wake up after that. She also shared that his remains are being sent to the east for funeral rites.

Ernest kicked off his acting career in the early 90s and made his big break after starring in 1997 Nollywood classics, “Another Campus Queen” and “Rituals“. He featured in over 150 films which showed his range and diverse talent. He was known for playing villain, criminal, hitman and action roles and they earned him the title “Nollywood’s bad boy”, and sometimes, “Nollywood’s lover boy”. Some of his movies include “Last Wedding“, “Labista“, “Royal War“, “Broad Day Light“, “Ogidan“, “Ugonna“, “Never Ending“, “Living Abroad” and many others.

As news of Ernest’s passing hit the internet, Nigerians have poured in tributes to remember the actor for the entertaining memories he left behind.

Here’s what Twitter users had to say:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

