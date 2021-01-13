Connect with us

What Weird Traditions have you Experienced? Bisola Aiyeola Joins the Conversation on Episode 6 of "Shade Corner" Season 4

Lola OJ has 7 Tips to help you Effectively Study at Home during Lockdown

How Different Drivers React when People Clean their Cars, According to Maraji

A Helping Hand is needed in Episode 7 of "Inspector K" Season 3

Diane Russet is Answering Questions without Judgement in the 2nd Part of her YouTube Interactive Session

The First Teaser for Niyi Akinmolayan's "Prophetess" Has Arrived

Ciara gets candid about her Pregnancy, Birth & Postpartum Recovery

7 Things Mory Coco wants Every Pregnant Person to Know

Let Sisi Yemmie Show You How You Can Enjoy Plantain in 5 Different Recipes

5 Care Tips for People Currently Experiencing COVID, According to Zainab Balogun

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Akah Nnani, Tamara, Noble, and Dayo are back with episode 6 of “Shade Corner” season 4. Amongst all the banter, facts and serious discussions are addressed concerning issues that the ideal Nigerian youth faces.

The Shady Bunch sat down with actress, Bisola Aiyeola to discuss all the crazy traditions that need to be abolished and the ones that should be kept.

Watch the new episode below:

