What Weird Traditions have you Experienced? Bisola Aiyeola Joins the Conversation on Episode 6 of “Shade Corner” Season 4

Akah Nnani, Tamara, Noble, and Dayo are back with episode 6 of “Shade Corner” season 4. Amongst all the banter, facts and serious discussions are addressed concerning issues that the ideal Nigerian youth faces.

The Shady Bunch sat down with actress, Bisola Aiyeola to discuss all the crazy traditions that need to be abolished and the ones that should be kept.

