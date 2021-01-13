BN TV
Diane Russet is Answering Questions without Judgement in the 2nd Part of her YouTube Interactive Session
In the second part of her YouTube interactive session, BBNaija reality star Diane Russet is “answering questions without judgement based on my own opinion. Hoping to learn and grow together.”
From childbirth, relocating and the 2020 protests to being bullied at work and the fear of addressing the crowd, her fans share their experience with a scary situation and how it has changed them.
Watch the video below: