You can Learn to Manage Your Personal & Business Finance on “The Smart Money Tribe” Podcast with Arese Ugwu

Founder of smartmoneyafrica.tv and the author of two best selling personal finance books; “The Smart Money Woman” and “The Smart Money Tribe“, Arese Ugwu has launched a new podcast dubbed “The Smart Money Tribe” and you’re going to love it.

This podcast will include money conversations for African millennial women and will focus on personal finance, business finance, lifestyle and the economy.

On our podcast you’ll get a mix of no nonsense discussions with real women and entrepreneurs who are making a real impact in their industries.

Find out how established and emerging female entrepreneurs, authors, business women, and other inspiring leaders manage their money, create good money habits and more. Join us as they give us insight into their career journeys and we learn real ways to get, keep and grow money.

Watch the all-new episodes below:

Episode 002: How comparison is killing your budget and strategies to improve your financial health.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Episode 003: Risk, return & due diligence.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ep 004: How to slay your debt.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ep 005: Money conversations with Chinny Ogunro.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ep 006: Building a global beauty brand with Zeze Oriaikhi- Sao.