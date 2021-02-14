Connect with us

#BNMovieFeature – Valentine’s Day Special: Watch "A Lady and Her Lover" starring Mawuli Gavor & Simi Drey

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Happy Valentine’s Day! You know we love and appreciate you oh-so-much. Every day, all day – including today.

As a treat, we are sharing a special #BNMovieFeature for a romantic short film titled “A Lady and Her Lover“.

Anu Somotun‘s new short film stars Mawuli Gavor, Simi Drey and Tony Akunlusy. This is a love story as old as time, as fresh as spring and as eternal as a heartbeat.

Watch the film below:

