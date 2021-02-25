Connect with us

BN TV

Catch Up on Three Interesting Episodes of Trikytee's Vlog Series "Triky Uncut"

BN TV

Diary of a Kitchen Lover's One Pot Fisherman Soup Recipe is a Must Try

BN TV

FK & Jollz discuss Growing Up in Nigeria & Living Abroad on "I Said What I Said" Podcast

BN TV

Do Numbers Matter? Join the Conversation in Episode 12 of "Shade Corner" Season 4

BN TV

#Dating101: Toke Makinwa shares 5 Things to Know Before Saying Yes in this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Music

Watch Davido Perform "Gobe", "Aye" & "Jowo" on NPR's "Tiny Desk" Concert for Black History Month

BN TV

Catch Episodes 8, 9 & 10 of Arese Ugwu's "The Smart Money Tribe" Podcast

BN TV

Everything Abimbola Craig wants you to Know about Living Alone

BN TV

Sisi Weekly: Sisi Yemmie's Life as a Mom in Nigeria

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Official Trailer for LowlaDee's Film "Just In Time" starring Mawuli Gavor, Pierra Makenan & Stycie Waweru

BN TV

Catch Up on Three Interesting Episodes of Trikytee’s Vlog Series “Triky Uncut”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija 2020 ex-housemate Trikytee has premiered new episodes of his vlog series “Triky Uncut” and they’re as real as can be.

On “Triky Uncut”, Trikytee answers all the questions he has received from fans concerning his experience in the BBNaija house, from his audition process to life after the reality show, his relationship with fellow ex-housemates and many other interesting topics.

Watch episodes 6:

Trikytee talks about some significant things that happened to him after he left the Big Brother House and he says “number 2 would shock you”.

Watch episode 7:

In this episode, Trikytee talks about how fans generate bad blood between Big Brother Naija Housemates if they are not careful.

Watch episode 8:

In the latest episode, Trikytee explains why you just cannot please everybody Online. He says, “no matter what I do, a bunch of people still have something negative to say about me…”

Related Topics:

Lee Ada'Eze is a content writer at BellaNaija. A seamless raconteur who tells stories through different media from content, ghost and screenwriting to acting and creative directing. She is also skilled in email marketing. When she's not working, she's probably in her head, listening to good music, watching a movie or having a fulfilling time out. Lee is very passionate about self-awareness and helping everyone around her know their self-worth. Unpredictable and reserved; a beautiful blend of multiple personalities. You can reach Lee directly on: Instagram/Twitter - @leeadaeze & [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Buife Nomeh: 7 Questions to Answer when Preparing a Report Presentation at Work

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (5)

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Protect your Mental Health by Sifting the News you Consume

What Can We Do About Inflation in Nigeria?

Michael Aromolaran: “Namaste Wahala” Is Betrayed by Poor Execution
Advertisement
css.php