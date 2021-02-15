Connect with us

BN TV

Where Does The Pain Go? Funmi Iyanda discusses Mental Health in this Episode of "Public Eye"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Official Teaser for NdaniTV's Forthcoming Comedy Series "Ratings"

BN TV

Get a Glimpse of Dimma Umeh's Lagos Life in this episode of "Dimma Living"

BN TV Music

New Video: Dunsin Oyekan - Fellowship to Partnership

BN TV Music

New Video: Vector feat. Good Girl LA - Early Momo

BN TV Music

Flavour Opens Up about the Lockdown, His Early Musical Years, Marriage & Life in General in this Episode of "Black Box Interview"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The First Episode of Diane Russet's Web Series "Ricordi" is Here!

BN TV News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala talks Women's Empowerment & Inequality Issues on CNN | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop

Toyin Lawani Got the Perfect Valentine’s Gift- She’s Engaged

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah's Easy Chicken Alfredo Recipe is so Appetizing

BN TV

Where Does The Pain Go? Funmi Iyanda discusses Mental Health in this Episode of “Public Eye”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

A new episode of Funmi Iyanda‘s series “Public Eye” has premiered on YouTube.

Apart from talking to suicidal people and encouraging them to go for counselling, what more can we do to prevent them from going off the ledge? What happens when someone with a mental disorder feels like there’s no support? Why does Nigeria have a mental illness problem?

Find answers to these questions and many more on this episode of “Public Eye​” with Michael Ejoor, Amanda Iheme and Dr Bassey Edet.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Prose: Captive by Uzezi Agboge

Fola Daniel Adelesi: These Practical Guides Will Help you Reinvent Yourself

Mfonobong Inyang: Get Out There and Take a Bet on Love

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week

Tari Taylaur: We Don’t Need Restructuring in Nigeria, We Need a Change in Mindset!
Advertisement
css.php