Where Does The Pain Go? Funmi Iyanda discusses Mental Health in this Episode of “Public Eye”

A new episode of Funmi Iyanda‘s series “Public Eye” has premiered on YouTube.

Apart from talking to suicidal people and encouraging them to go for counselling, what more can we do to prevent them from going off the ledge? What happens when someone with a mental disorder feels like there’s no support? Why does Nigeria have a mental illness problem?

Find answers to these questions and many more on this episode of “Public Eye​” with Michael Ejoor, Amanda Iheme and Dr Bassey Edet.

Watch the new episode below: