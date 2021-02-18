Connect with us

You Should Watch the First Three Episodes of Koko Kalango's "Colours of Life" Season 2

Author and book activist, Koko Kalango is back with a new season of her lifestyle talk show “Colours of Life” on YouTube, which aims to bring hope and transform lives through the true-life stories of people who have been through traumatic experiences.

In the first episode, Fadake Adepetun narrates how God healed her Little by Little.

 

In episode two, listen to Uyeme Itsueli and Tobi Oluseye speak on how God’s love has helped them.

 

In episode three, Dr David Carling tells us how the love of God led him to work amongst lepers in northern Nigeria.

