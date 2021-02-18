Can Mayowa & Leye Really Move on? Don’t Miss the Season Finale (Frenemies) of NdaniTV’s “Game On”

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Season one of NdaniTV’s captivating series “Game On” has finally come to an end with episode 10.

On the season finale of “Game On​”, Mayowa tries to come to terms with finding someone else’s underwear in Leye’s room while Saze and Tega try to help their friends get back together.

“Game On” stars Ebenezer Eno, Omowunmi Dada, Ian Wordi, Eso Dike, Taye Arimoro, Eve Bankong and is directed by Abimbola Craig.

Watch the new episode below:

