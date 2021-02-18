Lupita Nyong’o’s “Sulwe” is Coming to Netflix as an Animated Musical

Connect with us

Published

35 mins ago

 on

Award-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o has announced that her children’s book “Sulwe” will be made into an animated movie and she is super excited to be going on this journey with Netflix.

Sulwe, according to the New York Times, means star in Lupita’s language Luo. The book was published in 2019 with hopes that the story will inspire young ones to walk with joy in their own skin.

The book which will now be made into an animated movie tells the story of a 5-year-old girl growing up in Kenya who has the darkest skin colour in her family and is looking for a way to lighten her skin. Sulwe’s quest to fit in leads her to an adventure, which changes her perception of what beauty is.

Lupita shared the news on Twitter with the caption: “Sulwe is going to be an animated movie!! thank you to the readers of all ages who have joined #Sulwe on her starry ride. I’m so excited for this next adventure on @Netflix! #BrightnessIsJustWhoYouAre”

